Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,835 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.2% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 198,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 98,828.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $75,591,000 after buying an additional 494,140 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.85. The company has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

