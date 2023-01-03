Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 37,774 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 950.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,774 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 48,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 395.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 191,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,713,000 after buying an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,616,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,938,000 after buying an additional 319,596 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.14. 127,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

