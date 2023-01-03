Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,843 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 252,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,560,456. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.