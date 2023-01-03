Stelco (TSE:STLC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$44.06 and last traded at C$44.29. Approximately 85,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 414,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STLC shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$43.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

