Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 23,646 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 605% compared to the average daily volume of 3,355 call options.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 141,086 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 95,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 36.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Campbell Soup Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.38. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

