StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $0.23 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $8.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

