StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $28.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.33.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

