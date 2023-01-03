StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 6.2 %

NH stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.96.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

