StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Institutional Trading of VEON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 233.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 346,277 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 120,785,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354,043 shares during the period. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,939,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

