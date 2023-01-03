StockNews.com Downgrades Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Sell

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 36.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

