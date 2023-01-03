StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Price Performance

Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Pharma A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Forward Pharma A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

