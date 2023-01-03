StockNews.com Upgrades Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.
Rent-A-Center Stock Up 0.2 %
Rent-A-Center stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 1.76.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 453.33%.
Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center
In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
