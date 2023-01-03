System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Shares Down 1.8%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.66). Approximately 3,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 15,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.69).

System1 Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £17.43 million and a PE ratio of 2,291.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 161 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Conrad Bona purchased 12,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £18,998.76 ($22,890.07).

About System1 Group

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

