Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Taseko Mines Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of TGB opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $421.01 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28.
About Taseko Mines
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.