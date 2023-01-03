Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Taseko Mines Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TGB opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $421.01 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

About Taseko Mines

(Get Rating)

See Also

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.