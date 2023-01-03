Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of HQL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $19.43.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Life Sciences Investors
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
Further Reading
