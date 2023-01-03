Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HQL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,548. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.