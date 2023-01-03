TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Insider Activity at TELUS

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$16,451,539.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 401,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of T opened at C$26.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$25.94 and a 1-year high of C$34.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.59.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 91.23%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.