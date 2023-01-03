Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 368,836 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

