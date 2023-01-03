Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 29,066 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 59% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,275 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 103.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 130.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 124,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 238,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

