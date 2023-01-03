Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 167,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.77. 29,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,909. The company has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.01 and a 200-day moving average of $166.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.