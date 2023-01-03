Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Reaches $692.46 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $692.46 million and approximately $17.68 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00004500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027491 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002408 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007476 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 943,518,337 coins and its circulating supply is 922,086,690 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

