TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Raised to $16.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,677,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,505,000 after purchasing an additional 642,851 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,379,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.