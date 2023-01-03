The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

COO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.45.

COO traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $332.68. 269,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,404. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $430.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

