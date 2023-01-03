The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,219. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

