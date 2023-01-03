Theta Network (THETA) Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Theta Network has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Network has a market capitalization of $745.74 million and $13.77 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00004460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

