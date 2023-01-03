TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 972,300 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.92. The stock had a trading volume of 211,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,309. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.42. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $280.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.20.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

