Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Short Interest Update

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In other Torrid news, Director Theo Killion bought 10,000 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,549.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

CURV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,296. Torrid has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $312.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

CURV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

