Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 40,984 shares.The stock last traded at $71.83 and had previously closed at $70.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Transcat Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60. The company has a market cap of $543.03 million, a P/E ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Transcat had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $180,572.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,473.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Transcat by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 175.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 102,270 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

