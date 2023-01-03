Traxx Price Hits $0.0586 on Exchanges (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. One Traxx token can now be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a market cap of $59.98 million and $163,521.38 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Traxx Profile

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

