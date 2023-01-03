Tribe Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Tribe token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $91.38 million and $733,264.16 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00464073 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.93 or 0.02226270 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,947.73 or 0.29695908 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

