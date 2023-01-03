Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th.
Trinseo has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Trinseo has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Trinseo to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.
Trinseo Trading Up 0.6 %
TSE opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.46.
TSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trinseo to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.
About Trinseo
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
