Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Trinseo has a dividend payout ratio of 95.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Trinseo to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trinseo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trinseo by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 94.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter worth $85,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trinseo to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.