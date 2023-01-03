Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Shares Gap Up to $13.76

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $14.32. Triple Flag Precious Metals shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 400 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFPM. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Further Reading

