True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.12

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 81705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

