Trust Wallet Token (TWT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $31.43 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00008725 BTC on exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $612.70 million and $31.43 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Trust Wallet Token

TWT is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

