Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after buying an additional 188,518 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 42,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.37.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

