Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,350 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,350 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 16.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $94,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after buying an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,322,000 after purchasing an additional 497,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,305,000 after purchasing an additional 275,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 209,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,599,000 after purchasing an additional 285,116 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.23. 38,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,316. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

