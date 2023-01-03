U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SLCA. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

NYSE:SLCA opened at $12.50 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $946.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $418.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.17 million. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,844.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at $928,950.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $518,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.