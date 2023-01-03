UFO Gaming 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $672,365.53 (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, UFO Gaming has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $29.30 million and $672,365.53 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UFO Gaming alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 62.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00463614 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02252971 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.30 or 0.29666560 BTC.

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UFO Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UFO Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UFO Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UFO Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.