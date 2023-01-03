Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $2.42

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.27. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 15,508 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 948,695 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 261,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 247,816 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 369,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 157,142 shares during the period. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.