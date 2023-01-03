UniFirst (UNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. UniFirst has set its FY23 guidance at $7.10-7.50 EPS.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect UniFirst to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $192.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.26. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $214.65.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in UniFirst by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $1,361,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNF. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

