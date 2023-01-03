United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Down 4.8%

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.60 and last traded at $57.07. Approximately 38,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 75,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.94.

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Gasoline Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGA. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 31,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in United States Gasoline Fund by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

