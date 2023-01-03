UNIUM (UNM) Trading Up 81.9% This Week

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for $34.50 or 0.00206473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a market cap of $100.32 million and approximately $882.05 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 81.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 34.39652311 USD and is down -11.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,147.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

