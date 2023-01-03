Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Buys £7,245 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) insider Eric St Clair Stobart acquired 3,500 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £7,245 ($8,728.92).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Stock Performance

UEM stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 210 ($2.53). 480,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 210.12. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 196 ($2.36) and a one year high of GBX 227.52 ($2.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £428.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.81.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

