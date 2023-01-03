Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.33. Vacasa shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 3,003 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.50 million. Analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vacasa by 78.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Vacasa by 178.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vacasa during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.