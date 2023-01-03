Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Decreased by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $151.44. 32,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,954. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

