Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Increased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.7% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $39,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.66. The stock had a trading volume of 45,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,954. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

