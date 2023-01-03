Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lifted by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after buying an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after buying an additional 3,042,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,360,000 after buying an additional 740,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,388,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,417,000 after buying an additional 445,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,286,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

