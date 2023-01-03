Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $44,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after buying an additional 1,379,995 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after buying an additional 301,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,455. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $323.53.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.