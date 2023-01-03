Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Boosted by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VYM opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.98.

