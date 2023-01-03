Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lifted by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

