Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.76. The company had a trading volume of 48,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,226. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average of $136.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

